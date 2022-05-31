Analyzing Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) & The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Dune Acquisition and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60% The Goldman Sachs Group 31.21% 19.08% 1.27%

Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dune Acquisition and The Goldman Sachs Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group $64.99 billion 1.74 $21.64 billion $51.52 6.38

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dune Acquisition and The Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 0 8 9 0 2.53

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus price target of $441.31, indicating a potential upside of 34.31%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services. This segment also offers underwriting services, such as equity underwriting for common and preferred stock and convertible and exchangeable securities; and debt underwriting for various types of debt instruments, including investment-grade and high-yield debt, bank and bridge loans, and emerging-and growth-market debt, as well as originates structured securities. Its Global Markets segment is involved in client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit and interest rate products; and provision of equity intermediation and equity financing, clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities related products. The company's Asset Management segment manages assets across various classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, as well as invests in corporate, real estate, and infrastructure entities. Its Consumer & Wealth Management segment offers wealth advisory and banking services, including financial planning, investment management, deposit taking, and lending; private banking; and unsecured loans, as well as accepts saving and time deposits. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.