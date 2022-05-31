Analyzing NeoGames (NGMS) and Its Peers

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NeoGames to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NeoGames has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ competitors have a beta of -0.54, meaning that their average share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoGames and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames Competitors 73 271 382 10 2.45

NeoGames presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.40%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 57.03%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% NeoGames Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million $4.65 million -1,313.00 NeoGames Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 66.72

NeoGames’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeoGames beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

