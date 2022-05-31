Analyzing Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NerdWallet and Wejo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Wejo Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 123.17%. Wejo Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and Wejo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 1.97 -$42.50 million N/A N/A Wejo Group $2.57 million 68.15 -$217.78 million N/A N/A

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A Wejo Group N/A N/A -116.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Wejo Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NerdWallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

