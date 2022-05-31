AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 668,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

