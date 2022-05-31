Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,586.67 ($45.38).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($54.40) to GBX 3,900 ($49.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,905 ($49.41) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,739.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,443.65. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($29.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($63.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($49.58), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,029,490.13).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

