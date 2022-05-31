ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will report $70.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $300.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $355.40 million, with estimates ranging from $350.60 million to $360.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of ANIP opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

