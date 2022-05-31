ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.77 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

