Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of AR stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

