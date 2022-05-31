APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $60.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

