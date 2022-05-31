Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 30.2% in May

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.29. 21,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $578,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,281,000 after buying an additional 232,237 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

