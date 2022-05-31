Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AFT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. 141,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,815. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

