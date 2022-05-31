Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in May

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:AIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,900. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.