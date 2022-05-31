Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in May

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,900. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

