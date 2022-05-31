Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $852,452.64 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,576 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.89 per share, for a total transaction of $852,452.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,121,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,717,019.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,910,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 103,390 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,966 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.16 per share, with a total value of $1,964,728.56.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.69 per share, with a total value of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 600,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,962. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 1,103.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Appian by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $278,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

