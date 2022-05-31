Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares in the company, valued at $335,318,278.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 839,818 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,064 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Appian by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Appian by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Appian by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Appian by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,825. Appian has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

