Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.79 Million

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to report $316.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.90 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $247.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $121,022. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

