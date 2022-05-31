Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.79 Million

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to report $316.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.90 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $247.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.
In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $121,022. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.