Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Wes Cummins Acquires 100,000 Shares

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $481,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,999.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Wes Cummins bought 20,383 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,143.49.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins acquired 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.50.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. 761,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,410. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

