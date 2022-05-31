Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Wes Cummins Buys 20,383 Shares

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 20,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,143.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,864.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Wes Cummins purchased 100,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $481,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins acquired 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.50.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02.

APLD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

