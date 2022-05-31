Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APLT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.