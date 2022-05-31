Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

APTO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 4,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

