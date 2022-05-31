Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 528.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMBVF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Arca Continental has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.88.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

