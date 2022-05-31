Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AMBP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.20 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE AMBP opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $31,436,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $18,162,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

