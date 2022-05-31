Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARGU stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Argus Capital has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGU. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

