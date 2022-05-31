Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

ARHS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,016. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,117.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 406,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,367.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 132,918 shares of company stock worth $814,354 and sold 70,293 shares worth $423,016. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $404,445,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,092,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,402,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

