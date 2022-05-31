Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in May

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,400 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 646,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

