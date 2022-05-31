Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($108.60) to €103.00 ($110.75) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($133.33) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($155.91) to €146.00 ($156.99) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($146.24) to €142.00 ($152.69) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $100.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.6665 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About Arkema (Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.