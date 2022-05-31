Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.

ARLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ARLO opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.