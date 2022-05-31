Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.79.

NYSE:AJG traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.02. 2,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,100 shares of company stock worth $10,171,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $98,109,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

