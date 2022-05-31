Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

