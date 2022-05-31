Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASAN traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

