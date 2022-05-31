Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Head to Head Comparison

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ascend Wellness and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canopy Growth 7 6 1 0 1.57

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 142.92%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.56 -$122.66 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $415.09 million 4.72 -$241.07 million ($0.71) -7.00

Ascend Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -29.10% -48.74% -12.62% Canopy Growth -53.23% -12.35% -7.83%

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Canopy Growth on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

