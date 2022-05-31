Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS ASTI opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $120.00.

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies.

