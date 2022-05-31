ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASGN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

ASGN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.23. 341,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,360. ASGN has a one year low of $90.96 and a one year high of $131.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.