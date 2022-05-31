ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares in the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

