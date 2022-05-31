ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $384.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($473.12) to €350.00 ($376.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $306.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.83 and a 200-day moving average of $362.18. ASM International has a one year low of $272.37 and a one year high of $497.06. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.3356 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.70%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

