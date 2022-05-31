ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $384.67.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASM International from €440.00 ($473.12) to €350.00 ($376.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $306.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.55. ASM International has a 1-year low of $272.37 and a 1-year high of $497.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.3356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ASM International’s payout ratio is presently 20.70%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

