ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,200 ($40.49) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($69.59) to GBX 4,100 ($51.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.69) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($48.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.10) to GBX 1,700 ($21.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.85) to GBX 2,125 ($26.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,201.07 ($40.50).

LON ASC traded down GBX 27 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,543 ($19.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,478.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,916.65. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

