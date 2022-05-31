Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $197.73 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $197.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 791,211 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,240,000. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

