AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £106.32 ($134.51).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($145.50) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £120 ($151.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.93) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($120.19) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($151.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at £104.26 ($131.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £161.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £103.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,262.11. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 7,870 ($99.57) and a one year high of £110 ($139.17).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.