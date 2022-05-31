ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AACG opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter worth $52,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

