Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.20) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 498 ($6.30).

ATYM stock opened at GBX 385 ($4.87) on Monday. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 380.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 401.96. The stock has a market cap of £538.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.