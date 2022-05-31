Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.20) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 498 ($6.30).

ATYM stock opened at GBX 385 ($4.87) on Monday. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 380.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 401.96. The stock has a market cap of £538.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

