Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 13,000,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aterian by 327.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 2,563,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 335,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Aterian by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 743,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 67,499 shares during the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. Aterian has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 80.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aterian will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

