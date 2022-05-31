Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATHX. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 113.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

