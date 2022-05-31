Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Atlas stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 615,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Atlas has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 248,941 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

