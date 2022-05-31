Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of AMIVF opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.