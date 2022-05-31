ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.71.

ATA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$37.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$29.68 and a 1 year high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

