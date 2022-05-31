AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.86. 4,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cim LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.