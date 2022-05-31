Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

AUGX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 41,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,739. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

