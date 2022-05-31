Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

