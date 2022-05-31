Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of AUST stock traded up 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 1.69. 376,943 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration of mineral property interests in Nevada. Its principal property the Kelly Creek Project comprises options and leases covering 136.8 km2 consisting of a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

