Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.
Shares of AUST stock traded up 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 1.69. 376,943 shares of the stock were exchanged.
About Austin Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austin Gold (AUST)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.