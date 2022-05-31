Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Austin Gold (NYSE:AUSTGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of AUST stock traded up 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 1.69. 376,943 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Austin Gold (Get Rating)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration of mineral property interests in Nevada. Its principal property the Kelly Creek Project comprises options and leases covering 136.8 km2 consisting of a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

