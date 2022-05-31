Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.10.

ADSK opened at $211.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average of $232.42. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

